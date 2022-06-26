Phala.Network Market Cap Achieves $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

