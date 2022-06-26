Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $749,365.17 and approximately $3,363.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,625.13 or 0.99941210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00039223 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00244052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00250067 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00083907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00123383 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000244 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,580,337 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

