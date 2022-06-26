PIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00145019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00071245 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014494 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

