PirateCash (PIRATE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.00

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $138,181.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

