Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys 3,040 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 608.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 207,112 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,191,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,559,000 after purchasing an additional 164,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $42.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

