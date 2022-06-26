Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $2.31 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

