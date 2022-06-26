Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $591,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $187.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average of $216.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.33 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.