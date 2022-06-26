Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $74,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

