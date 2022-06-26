Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $812,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Pentair Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.