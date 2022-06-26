Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,054 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

