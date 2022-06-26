Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 1,134 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after buying an additional 214,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

SLB opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.