Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 429 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in American Express by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $146.15 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

