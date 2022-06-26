Piscataqua Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $256.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.43. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

