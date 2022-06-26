Planning Center Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Planning Center Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 15.8% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $310.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $295.59 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

