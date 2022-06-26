POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

PNT stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $661.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of -0.38.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

