Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $465.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.00.

Shares of POOL opened at $356.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.62. Pool has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

