PotCoin Hits One Day Volume of $21.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. PotCoin has a market cap of $442,545.99 and approximately $21.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,285.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.53 or 0.05757703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00273719 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00611509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.24 or 0.00541422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005800 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,620,670 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

