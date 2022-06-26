Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Market Capitalization Tops $162,538.56

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $162,538.56 and approximately $8,581.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00070581 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

