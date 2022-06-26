PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.73. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

In other news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

