PowerPool Hits One Day Volume of $1.48 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,081.91 or 1.00000602 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,693,203 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

