Primas (PST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112,156.00

Primas (PST) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. Primas has a market capitalization of $466,519.80 and approximately $112,156.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00276862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002524 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

