PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. PROG has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $992.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PROG by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PROG by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

