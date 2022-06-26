ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Holdings Boosted by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 83.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 96.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000.

CSM opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

