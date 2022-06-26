PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.