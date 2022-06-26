PUTinCoin (PUT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,338.00

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $16,338.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,422.47 or 0.99867283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00040132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023282 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

