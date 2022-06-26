PUTinCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,517.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $2,517.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,174.96 or 0.99860334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00039306 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023499 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

