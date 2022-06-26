Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.25.

Qualys stock opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $97.01 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $401,186.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,594,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,564. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Qualys by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,777,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,754,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 117,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

