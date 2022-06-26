Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) PT Lowered to GBX 160 at UBS Group

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.57) price objective (down from GBX 221.67 ($2.72)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 198.33 ($2.43) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Quilter from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.08.

Shares of Quilter stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Quilter has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

