Raymond James Cuts First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Price Target to $40.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $44,555.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 90,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Bancorp by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

