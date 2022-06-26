Raymond James Upgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,862 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

