Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.