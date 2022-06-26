Red Tortoise LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Yale University acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

