Red Tortoise LLC Buys 2,095 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.2% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,764 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

