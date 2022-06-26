Red Tortoise LLC Purchases 12,284 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

