Red Tortoise LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,755 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $178.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

