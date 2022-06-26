Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

