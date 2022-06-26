Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

