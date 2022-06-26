REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.14. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

