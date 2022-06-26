Regis Management CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

