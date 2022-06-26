Regis Management CO LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 1.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,786,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 307,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after buying an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after buying an additional 102,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

