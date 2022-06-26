Resolute Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.