Resolute Financial LLC Purchases 2,187 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.54. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

