Resolute Financial LLC Sells 451 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Resolute Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

