Retirement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.73 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

