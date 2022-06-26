Retirement Group LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
