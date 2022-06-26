Reviewing Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -0.49% Innodata -6.52% -16.73% -8.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Innodata, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Innodata’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A Innodata $69.75 million 1.86 -$1.67 million ($0.17) -28.12

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition (Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Innodata (Get Rating)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents. This segment provides a range of data engineering support services, including data annotation, data transformation, data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

