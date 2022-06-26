Reviewing Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lithium alerts:

This table compares Lithium and Lundin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.01) -20.18 Lundin Mining $3.33 billion 1.54 $780.35 million $1.35 4.87

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -58.13% -35.53% Lundin Mining 27.68% 19.59% 12.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lithium and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 0 12 5 0 2.29

Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $18.70, suggesting a potential upside of 184.14%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Lithium.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Lithium on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.