Reviewing Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and SMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $9.12 billion 0.27 $654.25 million $0.70 3.91 SMC $5.21 billion N/A $1.14 billion $1.16 19.38

SMC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outokumpu Oyj. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj 7.15% 19.29% 8.72% SMC 25.15% 11.92% 10.70%

Dividends

Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Outokumpu Oyj pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SMC pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Outokumpu Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Outokumpu Oyj and SMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 0 3 4 0 2.57 SMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus price target of $7.65, suggesting a potential upside of 179.20%. Given Outokumpu Oyj’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Outokumpu Oyj is more favorable than SMC.

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats SMC on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. Outokumpu Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

SMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.