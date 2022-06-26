Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Declares Final Dividend of $0.30

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02.
About Ricegrowers (Get Rating)
