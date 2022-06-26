Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.29) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.69) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($73.49) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,850.77 ($71.67).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,979 ($60.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($53.33) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,553.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,524.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.78), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($50,121.75).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.